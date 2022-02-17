The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center will host an opening reception for “Between Every Two Pines,” an exhibit of works by Kathy Pilling-Whitney.

The reception is 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 5 with Pilling-Whitney giving an artist’s talk at 3 p.m. about her techniques and inspirations. Admission to the gallery is free, and light refreshments will be served at the reception, including wine from Shutter Homestead.

The drawings and paintings in this exhibit are inspired by a quote from John Muir, “Between every two pines is a doorway to a new world.” The exhibit will include a variety of works, including watercolor and ink designs of leaves and landscapes, seven symbols designs, “exploded” jewelry designs, house portraits, colorful still life arrangements, and acrylic landscapes inspired by local beauty.

Pilling-Whitney’s work is by turns energetic and restful, saturated in color and muted, warm and cool. This exhibit is suitable for all ages.

Pilling-Whitney is currently retired and lives outside of Tioga with her husband and rescue dog. She has frequently exhibited work in the Gmeiner’s regional juried exhibitions.

Pilling-Whitney has also had work exhibited at the Arnot Art Museum, Steuben Trust, Keuka Lake Art Association and the George Waters Gallery at Elmira College.

Over the years, she has been involved in many aspects of art curriculum and professional development. She taught art from kindergarten through twelfth grade at Hornell City School District, Greenwood Central School District, Corning-Painted Post School District, and Elmira City School District. Former students are encouraged to visit.

Pilling-Whitney will offer two free classes, one for adults and one for children, in conjunction with her exhibit.

The adult class will be on acrylic landscapes on a colored ground from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 19. The children’s class (ages 10-16) will be on seven symbols from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 26.

Both classes will be held in the Studio at the Gmeiner, are limited to 10 participants, and masks are required. Adults will need to purchase their own materials, but materials will be provided for the children’s class. For more information or to register for the classes, call 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org

“Between Every Two Pines” will be on display in both the Atrium and Main Galleries of the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center from Saturday, March 5 through Saturday, March 26. The Gmeiner is currently open from noon-6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and is located at 134 Main St., Wellsboro behind the Green Free Library.