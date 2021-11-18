The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is proud to host a “Holiday Reception” with artists Steve and Rita Bower on Sunday, Nov. 21 from 1-4 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.
Come meet the artists and see their exhibit on display in the main gallery until Dec. 4 — “Inspirations of Egypt.” It is a vibrant collection of paintings, monotypes, ceramic pieces, and sculptures. Most of the work was inspired by their trip to Egypt.
If you have been to this exhibit before, it has changed. This is a family friendly exhibit, with activities such as a scavenger hunt for kids and information on hieroglyphs for adults. Any former students or colleagues of the Bowers are especially encouraged to attend.
Admission to the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center Gallery is always free.