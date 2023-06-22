Berks County artist Jon Bond will present his “Rustic Beauty” exhibition at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center in Wellsboro, July 8-30. The art exhibit in the main gallery is open daily Tuesday through Sunday, noon–6 p.m.
Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artist and learn the stories behind the paintings during a reception on Saturday, July 8, 2-4 p.m. A free Smartphone audio tour will also be available to gallery visitors.
“Rustic Beauty” will feature more than 35 original works including egg tempera, oil, watercolor and ink drawings. Finished works, along with studies and derivative compositions, capture the harsh rustic beauty of the northern Berks County landscape that surrounds Bond’s art studio.
The art is a nod to the strong Pennsylvania German heritage of the area and conveys a silent sense of place where inanimate objects become neighbors, farmers, family, and friends.
Many items will be displayed for purchase. Unique gifts featuring reproductions of Bond’s art include zippered carryalls, puzzles, prints, postcards, greeting cards and more.
The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is located at 134 Main Street, Wellsboro.
For additional information visit https://gmeinerartculturalcenter.org, call 570-724-1917, email director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org or contact Bond at 610-756-4490, bondart@ptd.net or visit his website at http://jonathanbond.com.