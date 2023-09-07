The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is offering a series of advanced drawing classes with Kathy Pilling-Whitney. Over the course of two classes, Whitney will teach students how to draw forms turning in space.
The classes will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon on two consecutive Saturdays, Sept. 16 and 23. These classes are free, but students must provide their own materials.
It is open to students ages 16 and older. Pre-registration is required. To register, call 570-724-1917 or email director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
In the first class, students will learn how to draw sections of drapery, aka “ribbons.” Then they will learn how to overlap and weave the ribbon design, and finally how to shade the ribbons using color to push and pull the forms in space.
The second class will build on those skills, teaching students how to draw folds of drapery, including clothing, using charcoal.
The materials needed for these classes are: a pencil, a kneaded (workable) eraser, Vine willow charcoal, colored pencils (Crayola or Prismacolor 12 or 24 set), four sheets of 12x18, 16x20 or 18x24 inch white paper, and four pieces of 16x20 or 18x24 inch white charcoal paper.