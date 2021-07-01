The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is offering a “Lost Art of Play” exhibition, coupled with a series of classes.
Artist Andrew Wales, an art teacher at Athens Area High School, is exhibiting 40 realistic paintings, drawings and block prints of still life’s featuring vintage toys such as Mr. Potato Head, Fisher Price Little People and alphabet blocks. There are also 30 ink and watercolor drawings of the same theme, five assemblages and three altered books on display.
The art will be on display at the gallery at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, by appointment June 25 through July 31. An artist reception will be held 7 p.m. on Friday, July 9.
“When artists make a still life, we try to put objects together in an interesting way. Sometimes we use these things to tell stories or create meaning,” said Wales in an artist’s statement. “When you put one object next to another, it can ‘say something’. When you move it around the story progresses or the meaning changes. When we were children, we called this playing. As adults we call it art and come up with other more sophisticated terminology.
“In this show, I am presenting mostly still life drawings and paintings that I created in this way. However, I’m also asking the viewer to create art of their own in any of the stations that have objects on display,” he said.
In addition, Wales is offering three art classes while the Lost Art of Play is on display:
- “Pages of your Journey” is an altered book art journal workshop being held from 1-3 p.m. July 9. Students will experiment with mixed media techniques to create journals for art and/or writing. Students should bring items of collected memorabilia (Wales will have more if needed), an old book (canvas-style covers work best) and a glue stick. The cost is $15.
- “Playing with Pencils,” a colored pencil workshop, is 1-3 p.m. July 23. Participants will start by assembling still life arrangements and photographing it to use as a reference or bring their own photograph. Bring a basic set of Berol Prismacolor pencils (24 count) or use the artist’s for an extra fee. Cost is $20 if using your own pencils or $30 if Wales provides pencils.
- “Playing with Paint,” an acrylic painting workshop is 1-3 p.m. July 30. Participants will assemble still life arrangements and photograph it for reference or bring your own. Bring a canvas and acrylic paint for a class fee of $20 or use materials provided by Wales for $30.
To schedule an appointment to view the exhibit or register for any class, call 570-724-1917, email director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org or visit www.gmeinerartculturalcenter.org.