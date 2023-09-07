The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center announces the return of its Regional Juried Exhibit, to be held Dec. 2-23. Any artist, age 18 and older, located within 150 miles of the Gmeiner working in any two-dimensional media is invited to apply.
The deadline for entry submissions is Nov. 2. Artists may begin submitting work Monday, Oct. 2. Artists will be notified of accepted work on Friday, Nov. 10.
Accepted art must be delivered to the Gmeiner between noon and 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 17. A public reception will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3.
Unsold work will be picked up between noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 2 and 3.
The Gmeiner is a large, free public art gallery located at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
To enter, go to gmeinerartculturalcenter.org and click on the link for the submission form, rules and requirements for exhibition.
There is a fee to enter; artists may enter up to three pieces.
John McKaig, an associate professor of art at Bloomsburg University, is the juror for the exhibit. He received a BFA in printmaking from Miami University in Ohio, and an MFA in printmaking from Syracuse University, Syracuse, N.Y. He has taught printmaking, painting, figure drawing and anatomy at Syracuse University, and all levels of painting, printmaking, general and figure drawing, and analog photography at the Interlochen Arts Academy, Interlochen, Mich. John McKaig has exhibited work throughout the United States and internationally, in group and juried exhibitions as well as in several solo exhibitions.
Any questions, call 570-724-1917 or email director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org.