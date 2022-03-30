An initial meeting will be held on Monday, April 25 at noon in the studio to see if there is enough interest to sustain a Friends of the Gmeiner group.
A Friends group would be in charge fundraising, helping with minor cleaning, refurbishing and repainting the display boxes, keeping the garden tidy, helping with youth art classes, replenishing supplies during Dickens or serving and cleaning up after receptions.
You can now donate to the Gmeiner using a credit card or PayPal. Go to www.gmeinerartculturalcenter.org, click on the Donate tab, and then click on the PayPal link.