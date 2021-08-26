Plans are underway for a new Godly Play program for children from age four through elementary school and for youth activities at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Wellsboro.
Godly Play is a Montessori-style Christian education program, focusing on Bible stories and the seasons of the church year. There also is a lesson about baptism. The lessons are led around a desert box of sand on the floor of the Godly Play area and with other story sets and materials. A circular Calendar of the Church Year helps children understand the seasons of the church.
After the lesson, children have the opportunity to do their “work,” which could include a craft they create from shelves of craft materials or work individually with a story set or books, blocks, interlocking blocks or musical instruments.
Godly Play will be held at 9 a.m., between the two Sunday morning worship services. The start date, which is expected to be in October, will be announced.
Father Edward Erb, the new rector of St. Paul’s, is organizing new youth activities and will offer first communion and confirmation classes, as needed. For information about those activities, contact Erb at rectorstpauls@ptd.net.
For information about Godly Play, contact Erb’s wife, Sue Erb, at suerb@aol.com or call 570-241-2684 (evenings).
Worship services with holy eucharist are held at 8 and 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary and at 7 p.m. Saturdays. The Saturday service is informal and is held on the back lawn of church when the weather is nice or in the parish hall if weather is inclement. A fellowship time is held after the 10 a.m. Sunday services. All are welcome at St. Paul’s.
Follow St. Paul’s on Facebook at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.