During the free Golden Afternoons program at 1 p.m. this coming Tuesday, May 10, the 3Ds will give a concert in the lobby at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
The 3Ds, including David Milano on guitar, David Driskell on clarinet, flute, whistle and musical saw and Daria Lin-Guelig on hammered dulcimer and concertina, will sing and play a variety of folk, bluegrass, and Americana songs.
Anyone who is 55 years of age or older is welcome to attend. Free cookies and coffee or tea will be provided.
For more information about this Golden Afternoons program call 570-724-6220.