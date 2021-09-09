Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m., Ray Corse of Sullivan Township will play his accordion and sing during the free Golden Afternoons program being held in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Refreshments will be provided.
Golden Afternoons is free and open to those ages 55 and older. Those attending are encouraged to wear masks.
Originally, Corse was scheduled to be on the Deane Center’s outdoor stage on Tuesday, Aug. 17 but it rained and the program had to be cancelled.
Other free Golden Afternoons programs are being planned. For information, call 570-724-6220.