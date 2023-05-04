Eric Bailey is hosting a trivia contest during the Golden Afternoons program at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 in the Deane Center lobby at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. There will be prizes and free refreshments.
The trivia questions will be about different things like TV and music, sports, history, science and art. The goal is to have fun.
“I’ve lived in this area for over 30 years,” Bailey said. “Growing up, I always tried to entertain people. I see the joy it brings them.
“I got into DJ-ing to impress a girl. She visited her father in this area and we bumped into one another at the old Green Shingles. The next weekend I went back hoping she would be there, but she wasn’t. But the DJ had quit.
“I mentioned to the owner that I had DJed and ended up with the job even though I barely knew what I was doing. The girl did return. I chased her to Rochester, married her and brought her back to Pennsylvania,” Bailey said. “We have been operating as Dirt Road Entertainment since 2015.”
For more information, call 570-724-6220.