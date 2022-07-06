An annual golf tournament benefitting Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries is Saturday, July 16, at Tyoga Golf Course, 759 Route 660, Wellsboro.
Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with tee-off at 10 a.m. The cost is $70 per person for a four-person scramble with cash payout. The event also features a chance auction and a pulled pork lunch is included with the entry cost.
For more information or to register, call 570-512-0901. Players can also register at Tyoga Golf Course before or on the day of the event.
Proceeds aid the work of Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries, a grassroots nonprofit helping animals and people in Tioga County for more than 20 years. Learn more at www.secondchanceas.org or follow Second Chance on Facebook.