Maid Marion, God bless her, is an inspiration to me in many ways, and has been for all of our 42 married years.
Today I mentioned to her that I needed a subject for this column, and I needed it right away because the deadline is only a couple of hours away.
Posthaste, she responded, “Open up the Bible and wherever you land use the words of Jesus to inspire you.” I flipped open my Amplified Version and, without turning pages, there it was: John 5:35. Jesus said, “I am the Bread of life.”
Coming to mind immediately was the bread I crammed into my backpack on an early summer hike we did on the Susquehannock Trail System several years ago, from the northern trailhead at Denton Hill to Ole Bull State Park.
Mind you, I was aware that the bread would be smooshed, so I used a Tupperware plastic container that was designed to be just the right size for a loaf of bread.
Of course, this took up a lot of the limited space available in my old-fashioned exterior-frame backpack, especially because the dozen eggs in its special crushproof container needed to fit in there, too.
There were four hikers on this four-day backpacking adventure, so, as a neophyte hike organizer,
I figured we needed nourishing meals that would be appealing to all.
What could be better than bacon, eggs and toast (with butter and jam, of course) for breakfast; for lunch, meat and cheese sandwiches (preferably buttered and grilled), to include a slice of fresh onion, with an option of mayo or mustard, and a cold soda pop? (I managed to reconnoiter part of the trail a couple of days previously, hiding a six-pack of Coke behind a rock in Lyman Run Creek).
One supper would include spaghetti with meat sauce out of a family-size can.
All of this, plus tent, sleeping bag and pad, extra clothes, stove, dishes, fishing equipment (we planned to trout fish all the small streams we crossed), etc., brought the weight of each backpack up to 65 pounds.
I thought that would be quite manageable. My companions did not especially agree, reminding me frequently of the folly of carrying all our food with the water still in it. The option of dehydrated food was unappealing to me because of cost (mostly) and taste.
Although our pack weight decreased with each meal, additional pounds were added by the rain that soaked us and our packs on the second day. We dried off (mostly) the third and fourth sunny and warm days.
By the time we arrived at Ole Bull, most of the excess weight had been consumed and we were thankful for the bread.
We had fun. Hope you do, too, on all the trails out there. Pack responsibly.
Happy trails.