Goodies for Our Troops, which provides support to service men and women, is seeking volunteers to help move.
The non-profit is moving from its current location at 87 Main St., Wellsboro, three blocks to 130 Main St., Wellsboro, in the lower meeting room of the First Presbyterian Church.
Goodies has been sending care packages to service men and women who are deployed, as well as other activities to support the military. This is its 16th year of operation.
The main move is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. March 20. The First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Committee will provide lunch for the volunteers.
To provide equipment and/or labor, contact Goodies coordinator Dawn Pletcher at 570-662-5601 or email goodies@ptd.net.