Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Engineering District 3 highlighted the 75 projects anticipated to start or continue this year in the nine-county region and discussed the benefits coming to regional roads and bridges due to the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The department anticipates investing more than $265 million this year in PennDOT Engineering District 3 region spanning Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties. This investment includes rehabilitating, reconstructing, and resurfacing 185 miles of highways and working on 47 bridge projects.
These improvements include projects supported and accelerated by BIL. In 2022 alone, the BIL is bringing at least $27.2 million in additional funding to District 3 to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization partners, including at least $9.6 million to the Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission.
Notable projects that will continue this year include: the Route 414 soil slide repair east of the Village of Blackwell in Morris Township, $5 million.
Notable projects that are expected to begin this year include: the Route 6 bridge replacement over Phoenix Run in Gaines Township,$2 million; Route 49 bridge preservation of the bridge over Baldwin Creek in Lawrence Township, $750,000; and Route 15 bridge preservation of the bridge over Mill Creek in Tioga Township, $1.7 million.
Information about infrastructure in District 3, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.