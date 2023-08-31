Governor Josh Shapiro has announced that his Administration will fund 58 highway, bridge, aviation, ports, bike and pedestrian projects in 37 counties using $49.6 million in funding from the Multimodal Transportation Fund, which provides grant funding to ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to all Pennsylvanians.
The program is intended to provide financial assistance to municipalities, councils of governments, businesses, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies and ports and rail freight entities to improve transportation infrastructure that enhance communities, pedestrian safety, and transit revitalization.
“Infrastructure is the backbone of Pennsylvania, and our Commonwealth’s progress has often been tied to our ability to complete major projects that spur economic growth and create real opportunity,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Investing in and improving our infrastructure is a commonsense way to spur economic development, create jobs, and help Pennsylvanians reach their destinations safely and efficiently.”
Among the 2023 awarded projects is one from Tioga County. The Tioga County Board of Commissioners will receive $149,922 to remove railroad tracks, ties and signposts and repave and restore the road at six former railroad crossings in Tioga County. The rails currently act as an impediment to accessibility and multimodal transportation.
Reflecting PennDOT’s commitment to improving locally owned infrastructure, several of the projects will also help local governments address bridges and roadways in need of repair or replacement.
“Whether we’re making roadways more accessible to all modes of travel or creating new connections for businesses investing in our communities, transportation is integral to our quality of life,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll.
On Sept. 25, 2023 at 8 a.m., PennDOT will begin accepting applications for the next round of funding for grants under the Multimodal Transportation Fund. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Nov. 10. PennDOT expects to announce grant recipients next year for funding that will be available in July 2024.
The bipartisan budget Governor Shapiro signed earlier this month includes increased transportation funding by reducing the Pennsylvania State Police’s reliance on the Motor License Fund, freeing up $125 million annually over the next four years to put those dollars directly into road and bridge projects.
For more information about the program, visit www.penndot.pa.gov and click on Multimodal Program under the “Projects & Programs” button.