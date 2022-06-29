On Wednesday, July 6 at 7 p.m., Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and producer Verlon Thompson will take the stage at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. The evening marks the kickoff of the Little Hickory Concert Series which will raise funds for the Sue Cunningham Music Scholarships.
Little Hickory Productions Inc. was founded by Frank Serio, a Wellsboro resident whose partner Sue Cunningham, a world-renowned violin player, died in 2015. Cunningham was a Ph.D. mechanical engineer and rocket scientist, who also performed and recorded music with a who’s who list of great musicians. She also co-founded the Hickory Festival just outside of Wellsboro in 2001, which became the area’s premier roots music gathering and brought thousands of people to the area every summer.
“I am very excited that we’re kicking off this series with one of my best friends and Sue’s last and most favorite musical partner, Verlon Thompson,” said Serio. “Little Hickory Concert Series is going to be special because we’re inviting musicians that performed all over the world with Sue, and who happen to be some of the most influential, highly respected musicians working in the Americana, roots, folk and country genres today. Their love and appreciation for Sue will be the heart and soul of this concert series, truly a special thing.”
Thompson spent over 30 years playing and writing with Guy Clark, and his songs have been recorded by Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Alan, Jackson, Jimmy Buffet and many more. He performed frequently at Hickory Fest and has previously performed solo and with Sue Cunningham at the Deane Center. The show begins at 7 p.m. at the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre.
As a special treat for the audience, Sydni Miller, Mansfield University’s 2022 recipient of the Sue Cunningham Endowed Music Scholarship, will perform before the show begins.
Proceeds from the Little Hickory Concert Series will go to support the Sue Cunningham Music Scholarships at the Wellsboro Area High School, Rock L. Butler Middle School and Mansfield University.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Deane Center at 570-724-6220 or visit LittleHickory.org or DeaneCenter.com.