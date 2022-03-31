The 2009 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner and folk icon Tom Paxton and The DonJuans, an American folk and country music duo composed of Grammy–winning singer-songwriters Don Henry and Jon Vezner, first began performing together in 2017.

Within days of writing and playing together, they knew they were onto something and began a writing and performing experience.

For the fourth concert of the Wellsboro Community Concert Association’s 2021-2022 season, they will take the Coolidge Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7 at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.

The DonJuans won the 1990 Grammy Award for Best Country Song with “Where’ve You Been” sung by Kathy Mattea.

Paxton began his performing career on weekends in 1960 in Greenwich Village. The Chicago native came to New York via Oklahoma, which he considers to be his home state. His family moved there when Paxton was 10 years old. He graduated from Bristow High School and The University of Oklahoma, where he majored in drama while his interest in folk music grew.

Brought to New York courtesy of the U.S. Army at Fort Dix, N.J., Paxton remained there following his discharge. His early success in Greenwich Village coffeehouses led to an ever-increasing circle of work. In 1965, he made his first tour of the United Kingdom — the beginning of a still-thriving professional relationship that has included at least one tour in each succeeding year.

Paxton has performed thousands of concerts around the world. That his fans still enjoy his work is a testament to the quality of his recent work, and to the enduring power of modern standards like “The Last Thing On My Mind,” “Ramblin’ Boy,” “Bottle Of Wine,” “Whose Garden Was This,” “Goin’ To The Zoo” and “The Marvelous Toy.”

Paxton’s songbooks, critically acclaimed children’s books, award-winning children’s recordings, and a catalog of hundreds of songs also recorded by many renowned artists, all serve to document Tom Paxton’s more than 60-year career.

