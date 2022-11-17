The Grand Canyon FFA invites community members to help clean headstones in the Wellsboro Cemetery on Nov. 18 from 3:30 p.m. to dusk to support Wreaths Across America as part of the organization’s group sponsorship program. This is the fourth year that the Grand Canyon FFA will participate in the national program, whose mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who served and teach the next generation the value of freedom.
Those who would like to volunteer will meet at the cemetery office at 3:30 p.m. All supplies will be provided. Grand Canyon FFA members will lead community members in the proper cleaning process to help care for the graves of veterans laid to rest in Wellsboro Cemetery.
The goal of the grave cleaning is to unify the community and celebrate our freedom by thanking over 800 veterans laid to rest at the Wellsboro Cemetery with the placement of a balsam veteran’s wreath this December.
There are 330 wreaths committed for the cemetery thus far this year. The group hopes to continue fundraising to reach their goal in December. Community members can drop off or mail donations to Melanie Berndtson, Wellsboro High School, 225 Nichols St., Wellsboro. The group is also taking grave specific requests.
Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17. The wreath laying and ceremony will be held at noon at the flagpole in the Wellsboro Cemetery. Community members are invited to help lay wreaths on graves after the ceremony. WAA Day is a free, non-political, community event open to all people.
Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath to support Grand Canyon FFA are invited to visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/162919/Overview/?relatedId=162918.