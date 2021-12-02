The 94th National FFA Convention was held in Indianapolis, Indiana during the week of Oct. 27-30. Grand Canyon FFA took 15 students to Indiana, nine of who were on competing teams.
The National Convention brings more than 60,000 FFA members from across the United States to learn about agriculture, network with other members, and show off their skills
While in Indianapolis, Wellsboro students got to tour many different agricultural facilities. A group of students got to tour a seed plant and see how they clean and package seeds to send to customers. They also visited a beef farm, a longhorn ranch, urban hydroponics facility and a show pig breeding facility.
Members competing were very successful in their competitions.
The Agricultural Issues Forum team of Rita Champaign, Grace Hines, Emma Coolidge, Allyson Brostrom, Alexis Banik and Nicole Pierce placed in the Silver emblem teams. They were the first team from Pennsylvania to compete in the Ag issues semi-finals in the history of the event.
The Environmental and Natural Resource team of Kylie Butler, Mckenzie Sweigart, Lucas VanDergrift and Makayla Hollern placed sixth as a team and Kylie Butler placed sixth as an individual.
Grand Canyon FFA members also got to attend the career fair held at the convention center where they learned about different agricultural companies and colleges. They attended the Brett Young concert and the rodeo.
They attended different general sessions at Lucas Oil Stadium watching retiring addresses of the national officers, award recognitions, and other speakers. One of the sessions was the American Degree Session where they watched PA State FFA Secretary and Grand Canyon FFA member Nina Coolidge receive her American Degree.
For more information about the Grand Canyon FFA chapter, contact advisor Melanie Berndtson at 570-724-3547 or mberndtson@wellsborosd.org.