Dr. Kristine Shaw of the Grand Canyon Veterinary Hospital at 23 Water St., Wellsboro announces the grand opening of the Grand Canyon Veterinary Surgery Center this Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 11765 Route 6, Wellsboro, across U.S. Route 6 from Weis Markets.
The public is invited to attend. Everything is free.
There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony; tours of the newly-renovated surgery center and dog grooming facility, guesthouse and the dog park; horse-drawn wagon rides; lots of food and beverages; games and prizes; activities and fun for children, such as mining for gold, making a wish necklace and playing on a ship and swing set; and a raffle.
Adults and children who want to participate will be given a scavenger hunt treasure map that will lead them to five different stations on the property where they will get tickets to be used for prizes. Visitors are welcome to tour the guest house and surgery center in addition to the scavenger hunt.