BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 was recently awarded a $20,000 environmental education grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. This grant will help improve environmental literacy awareness in the local communities through a new outdoor activity created by BLaST called Environmental Explorer. This program will be open to school districts and the local community to prepare Pennsylvanians’ to make wise environmental decisions and take positive action on behalf of the environment.
The vision of the program, Environmental Explorer, is to immerse learners in hands-on, authentic and meaningful learning experiences while increasing awareness and understanding of human-driven processes and the impact on water quality, climate change and/or environmental justice. They hope this program will promote positive change agents for the environment. BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 will be partnering with local environmental establishments to build a geocaching experience that encourages learners to explore the local environment through inquiry. School districts will be able to participate in Environmental Explorer as field trips or eventually take advantage of the virtual Environmental Explorer option. This experience will also be available to caregivers and community organizations to explore on their own.
“We are excited to create and provide the Environmental Explorer to the four-county region,” said Dana Vermilya, BLaST Intermediate Unit 17’s Educational Consultant.
“It is a great opportunity, and we are eager to start working with the community environmental partners to build the experience.”