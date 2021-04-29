The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection celebrated Earth Day and the 50th anniversary of the state Environmental Rights Amendment by announcing the availability of $22.5 million to schools, local governments and nonprofit organizations for projects to improve water quality in their communities or watersheds or statewide.
Funding comes from the state Growing Greener Plus and federal fiscal year 2022 Section 319 Nonpoint Source Management grant programs.
These grant programs support projects to reduce water pollution that comes not from one specific discharge point, such as a pipe, but from more than one source. This includes:
- nitrogen, phosphorus, and sediment pollution from agricultural and urban activities, and
- iron, aluminum and acidity pollution from energy resource extraction and acid mine drainage.
Approximately $18 million is available in Growing Greener Plus grant funding. Approximately $4.5 million is available in Section 319 grants.
The Growing Greener program funds projects that are local, watershed or statewide in scale, for example, a single streambank fencing project on a farm or a large-scale floodplain restoration.
The Section 319 program funds projects specified in watershed implementation plans for 37 impaired watersheds around the state, of which Johnson Creek near Blossburg. They also support development of new watershed implementation plans for other impaired watersheds.
The application deadline for both programs is June 25. Guidelines and application instructions may be found at Growing Greener Plus and Section 319 Nonpoint Source Management Grants.