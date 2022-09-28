About 10 years ago when we were entering our 70s, my princess Juanita, locally known as Janet, made a proclamation that she did not want to sleep on river gravel in bear do-do anymore.

At first this was viewed as a problem in Gyekis kayaking circles, but we had found a way to kayak wilderness areas using other means to get to the vicinity. We would no longer be doing “grunt” trips hacking out camps and sleeping in various jungles. Now we would be eating at least our evening meals in dry, warm and largely comfortable conditions, and sleeping in same.

Out of Juneau, it was a bear hunting boat that couldn’t hunt for bear (in the summer) that would take us to Sitka through much of southeast Alaska. On the Kenai peninsula, it was a small sailboat to take us to the Glaciers dropping into the sea, and in the Florida Keys, it was a private catamaran owner who agreed to take us to Dry Tortuga to snorkel the old fort there.

The Great Bear Rainforest was the last link that we had been unable to do over the past 25 years since its shores were on the largely inaccessible coast of British Columbia north of Vancouver Island.

The answer was the Mothership Adventure Co. to carry us into the Bear, and provide us with a warm, dry bed, food and transport of our kayaks. The trip was delayed for two years since covid made going there illegal by Canadian law. Finally, this spring it became possible again and we signed on along with seven other very friendly folks.

This ship was a lovingly restored former Catholic hospital ship that formerly plied the islands of B.C., helping the various First Nation tribes/villages for many years. On it was a captain, a chef, two guides and we nine kayaking visitors.

We spent seven days and six nights cruising the island seas of the Inside Passage through the Great Bear. Each day we motored to a safe anchoring cove and kayaked away from the Mothership. Later in the days, rounding a bend somewhere, we would find the ship waiting for us in a new location.

We saw steep, mountainous terrain near the mainland and rivers choked with spawning salmon and sometimes brown bears feeding on them and eagles crowding the banks with the bears usually feeding on what was left.

During the moving camp part as we motored along, the orcas and humpbacks made their appearances and usually ignored us in their feeding, while even doing their bubble netting near the hull of the boat.

Other times, especially towards the end, we kayaked near the “Outside” along the lee side of Goose island, with open ocean on the other side. In one place, on such an island and on a beach of white sand that looked more like Hawaii, we actually found sea wolf prints. That’s right, wolves eat fish and swim the islands.

Also as we wandered around said island, a German kayaker appeared. He had been living alone on the island, dropped off by some local First Nation folks He told us that a wolf mom and several pups had actually appeared at his camp one day to check him out.

We had one rainy afternoon out of seven days and nights (in a rain forest) and probably the best accommodations and food we had ever had. Beyond that, there were no negative aspects. None. The trip was perfect. It was everything we had thought it would be, except for the German kayaker.

Note: For those who figure they could not handle something like this trip, the youngest was in her 60s. There were three of us in our 80s.