The Friends of The Green Free Library will sponsor a book sale beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Gmeiner Art Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. There will be a bag sale on Sunday, Sept. 26, with bags costing $5. The times include: Wednesday; noon to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
Marianne Rice, who is spearheading the sale, said, “In 2019 our sale was rained out, so we decided that we would have to have an inside venue this year. The Gmeiner is generously allowing us to use its facilities. As usual we have a complete listing of books: hardbacks and paperbacks, novels, non-fiction, children’s books, videos, DVDs and coffee table books. All are priced very reasonably.
“The proceeds of the sale help to support the library. Please support our efforts by stopping by and purchasing books or by offering to help during the sale. If you can spend a couple of hours taking money or bagging books, let us know at silverfox943@gmail.com.”
The Green Free Library is an asset of this town, she added, one which is used by many patrons. The librarian, Leslie Wishard, is aware of the needs of those who use the library.
Through the year there are children’s story hour, programs for children and adults, computers available to the patrons, access to newspapers and magazines, curb service for books, and information on taxes. The Friends ask everyone to continue to support the library in any way possible.