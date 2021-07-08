The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., is open Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Mondays. Curbside pickup is still available. Please return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch. Thank you.
Tails and Tales, our 2021 Summer Library Programs for all ages, is underway. Please visit https://greenfreewellsboro.readsquared.com (or download the free app) to register for the Summer Library Program and set up your READsquared account.
If you do not want to use READsquared, stop by the library or call 570-724-4876 to register. Activity bags with craft instructions, pencils, bookmarks, etc. is available for all ages.
This Saturday, July 10, at 2 p.m. is a Roleplaying Game Character Building Workshop with Pop’s Culture Shoppe. Participants will build characters to fit specific roles in the story’s narrative and will get to be creative with some of the more unique RPG races. No RPG experience is necessary. Sign up at the library, by calling 570-724-4876, or by emailing gflibrary03@gmail.com to attend.
Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries will present two different half-hour programs about pet care on the lawn of the library: Wednesday, July 21, at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 24, at 1:30 p.m.
Also during July, Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries is asking for donations of dry or wet dog food, dry or wet cat food, Victor Brand dog food, 4Health Brand Cat Food (Tractor Supply), soft dog treats, Temptations cat treats, “Kong” dog toys, Lysol, PineSol, Clorox, paper towels and cat toys.
To donate, place items inside the box at the library’s entrance until Saturday, July 24.
The library has a YouTube channel for Story Time. Search for “Green Free Library Story Time” on YouTube for stories and craft ideas shared by Miss Mia.
The Friends of the Library has a cart of books on the library’s porch as a “donate what you can” book sale. Please put your monetary donation for the books you select in one of the provided envelopes and place it in the book drop.