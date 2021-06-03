Today

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

A shower or two around the area in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High 79F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.