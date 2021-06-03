The Green Free Library is open Tuesday to Thursday noon to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Mondays. Appointments are no longer needed and masks for fully-vaccinated visitors are not required.
Curbside pickup is available. Call 570-724-4876 to set up an appointment or place a hold, or place a hold online with your card at www.greenfreelibrary.org or via email at gflibrary15w@gmail.com.
Due dates for books and audiobooks are two weeks; due dates for DVDs are one week. Items are renewed automatically unless items are on hold.
Patrons should return items in the book and media drop that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Upon return, items are quarantined for one week so items may show on your account after you return them. If library items still show on your account after two weeks, call the library.
The library has a YouTube channel for Story Time that is updated each Wednesday and can be accessed at anytime. Search for “Green Free Library Story Time” on YouTube. Also, patrons can find the link to Story Time at greenfreelibrary.org under “Upcoming Events” and on its Facebook page.
Working on genealogy and have a Green Free Library card? Call the library to get a password to access the Ancestry Library Edition for free for a limited time
The Friends of the Library has a cart of books on the library’s porch as a “donate what you can” book sale. Please wear a mask while browsing the book cart and sanitize your hands. Put your monetary donation in one of the provided envelopes and place it in the book drop.
The group will not be holding its annual book sale at the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center in June, but is considering holding a sale in the fall.
The teen (sixth through 12th graders) and adult program of the Summer Library Program will be virtual and begin on Sunday, June 13. The children’s program (birth through sixth graders) will be a combination of virtual and outdoor programs.
Activity bags with craft instructions, pencils, bookmarks, etc. will be available for all ages. The opening event for the children’s summer program will be Wednesday, June 23 on the library’s front porch and lawn (weather permitting). Registration for all ages began Tuesday, June 1, and is underway.