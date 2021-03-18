For four weeks during March, The Green Free Library is celebrating Dr. Seuss. Miss Mia will ask a riddle for children at the end of her Story Time videos with Wednesday, March 17 and 24 remaining. Story Time videos can be found on The Green Free Library Story Time Channel, a link on the library’s Facebook page and at greenfreelibrary.org.
Solve the riddle in the video to be entered into a weekly prize drawing. Answers must be submitted no later than 2 p.m. on the Sunday after the video airs, in one of these ways:
- Write your name and answer down on paper, place in an envelope, and put in the book drop on the porch of the library at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
- Call 570-724-4876 with your name and answer.
- Email your answer to gflibrary15w@gmail.com. If you are not a library patron, please also submit a contact phone number with your entry.
One winner is chosen from the correct entries each week. Individual prize winners must make arrangements to pick up their prize. Individuals may only win once.
The library is open for browsing inside the library, by appointment only. Also by appointment, the library has curbside pickup of items, including tax forms, and use of public computers.
Call 570-724-4876 to set up an appointment or place a hold, which can be done online with your card at www.greenfreelibrary.org or via email at gflibrary15w@gmail.com. Staff will let you know if that time slot is available.
Library hours are Tuesday to Thursday: 1-6 p.m.; Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The library is closed on Mondays and will also be closed Friday, April 2 through Sunday, April 4.
For appointments inside the library, masks covering the nose and mouth must be worn at all times.
For federal or state tax forms, call to arrange to pick up either at the library or to set up an appointment to use a computer to print off forms. Please be aware that the library staff cannot provide tax advice.
Working on genealogy and have a Green Free Library card? Call the library at 570-724-4876 to get a password to access the Ancestry Library Edition at home through the library’s website for free for a limited time.
The Friends of the Library have a cart of books on the library’s porch as a “donate what you can” book sale. March’s theme is “gardening.” Wear a mask, sanitize your hands before and put your monetary donation in one of the provided envelopes and place it in the book drop.