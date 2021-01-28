Need tax forms? Call the library at 570-724-4876 to inquire about arranging to pick up forms at the library or to set up an appointment to use a computer to print off forms. The library has received the federal 1040/1040-SR booklet, which includes Form 1040, Form 1040-SR for taxpayers ages 65 and older, schedules 1 through 3, and Schedule LEP. The federal 1040/1040-SR instructions are on order and the IRS does not currently have a ship date for Form 1040 instructions. Usually, the forms arrive by the end of February.
The library no longer receives Pennsylvania state tax forms or instructions in paper format. The library has a limited number of PA-40 tax forms, PA-40 instructions and some PA tax schedules courtesy of Rep. Clint Owlett’s office. More state tax forms and instructions are at his office at 74 Main St., Wellsboro. Please note: Library staff cannot provide tax advice.
Green Free Library hours, by appointment only, are: Tuesday to Thursday: 1-6 p.m.; Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The library is closed on Mondays.
Please call the library at 570-724-4876 to set up an appointment for curbside pickup of library items or tax materials or to set up an appointment to use a computer. Place holds for books, audiobooks and DVDs online via phone, email (gflibrary15w@gmail.com) or with your card at “My Account” at www.greenfreelibrary.org.
Masks must be worn at all times if you enter the library. Hand sanitizer must be used before you use the computer and we request that you allow us to take your temperature.
There is no browsing. The book drop and media drop remains open.
New videos of Green Free Library Story Time are up every Wednesday on YouTube. Links to videos also are available at www.greenfreelibrary.org and the library’s Facebook page.
The Friends of the Green Free Library has extended its Mini Book Sale on the front porch of the library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Envelopes are provided for your donation; cash or check only. Make checks payable to “Friends of the Green Free Library.” Seal the envelope, after removing the bookmark, and place the envelope in the book drop. This coming month’s theme for February is romance books.