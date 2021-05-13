The Green Free Library at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, is closed Saturday, May 29, through Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day.
Otherwise, the library is open Tuesday to Thursday noon to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Mondays. Everything is by appointment. For appointments inside the library, masks covering the nose and mouth must be worn at all times.
Call 570-724-4876 to set up an appointment or place a hold, or go online at www.greenfreelibrary.org or via email at gflibrary15w@gmail.com. The staff will let you know if a time slot is available.
Due dates for books and audiobooks are two weeks; due dates for DVDs are one week. Items are renewed automatically unless items are on hold.
Patrons are asked to return items in the book and media drop that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Upon return, items are quarantined for one week before checking in, re-shelving and filling patron requests, so items show on your account after you return them. If you return library items and it is still showing on your account after two weeks, call 570-724-4876.
For federal or state tax forms, call to arrange to pick up either at the library or to set up an appointment to use a computer to print off forms.
The virtual edition of Preschool Story Time with Miss Mia is released each Wednesday on the Green Free Library Story Time YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXewTvGQFBJ9tsts2vc1SgA). Staff also post links to each Story Time video on Facebook.
Call 570-724-4876 to get a password to access the Ancestry Library Edition at home through the library’s website for free, for a limited time.
The Friends of the Library have a cart of books on the library’s porch as a “donate what you can” book sale. Wear a mask covering your nose and mouth while browsing the cart and sanitize your hands beforehand. Put your monetary donation in one of the provided envelopes and place it in the book drop.