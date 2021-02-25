The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, is open for browsing, by appointment only, as well as curbside pickup of items, including tax forms, and use of public computers.
Library hours are: Tuesday to Thursday: 1 to 6 p.m.; Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is closed on Mondays.
For browsing appointments, call the library at 570-724-7876 to set up a half-hour appointment.
When you arrive, call for admission in the building. Masks covering the nose and mouth must be worn at all times.
You must use hand sanitizer before browsing and we request that you allow us to take your temperature.
Maintain social distancing of other patrons. Please ask staff for assistance if you would like to check out library items.
Patrons also may place holds through My Account on the SPARK catalog through www.greenfreelibrary.org, by calling 570-724-4876 or by emailing gflibrary15w@gmail.com.
Library staff will call to schedule appointments for curbside pickup.
If you need federal or state tax forms, call 570-724-4876 to arrange to pick up forms or to set up an appointment to print off forms for a nominal cost. Library staff cannot provide tax advice
Working on genealogy and have a Green Free Library card? Call 570-724-4876 to get a password to access the Ancestry Library Edition at home through the library’s website for free for a limited time.
The library is not having its weekly Preschool Story Time inside the library. However, Miss Mia is sharing songs, stories and craft ideas each Wednesday on the Green Free Library Story Time YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXewTvGQFBJ9tsts2vc1SgA). Subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates and share the link with others. Staff also post links to each Story Time video on Facebook.
The Friends of the Library have a cart of books on the library’s porch as a “donate what you can” book sale, which may highlight different themes or genres. February’s theme is “Romance.” Please wear a mask covering your nose and mouth while browsing the book cart and sanitize your hands beforehand. Please put your donation in one of the envelopes and place it in the book drop.