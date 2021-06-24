The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., is open Tuesday to Thursday noon to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Mondays. Please return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch.
The library will be closed Sunday, July 4, for the Fourth of July holiday. On Wednesday, July 7, at 10:30 a.m. Jeffini the Great will present a Jeffini’s Magical Crazy Critter Safari, a show with magic, music, puppets and comedy on the library lawn, for the Summer Reading Program. The show is for children, from preschool through sixth grade.
Tails and Tales: our 2021 Summer Library Programs for all ages at The Green Free Library is underway.
Please visit https://greenfreewellsboro.readsquared.com (or download the free app from Google Play or the Apple App Store) to register for the Summer Library Program and set up your READsquared account. If you do not want to use READsquared, please stop by the library or call 570-724-4876 to register. Activity bags are available for all ages.
Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries is asking for donations: dry or wet dog food, dry or wet cat food, Victor Brand dog food, 4Health Brand Cat Food (Tractor Supply), soft dog treats, Temptations cat treats, “Kong” dog toys, Lysol, PineSol, Clorox, paper towels and cat toys. To donate, bring items to the library and put them inside the box at the entrance until July 24.
The library has a YouTube channel for Story Time. Search for “Green Free Library Story Time” on YouTube or find the link at greenfreelibrary.org under “Upcoming Events” and on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/greenfreelibrarywellsboro/. The library also has an Instagram account: https://www.instagram.com/greenfreelibrary/ and a Twitter account, https://twitter.com/greenfreelib.
Working on genealogy and have a Green Free Library card? Call 570-724-4876 to get a password to access the Ancestry Library Edition at home through the library’s website for free for a limited time.
The Friends of the Library has a cart of books on the library’s porch as a “donate what you can” book sale.