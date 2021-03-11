For four weeks in March, The Green Free Library in Wellsboro is celebrating Dr. Seuss. Miss Mia will ask a riddle for children at the end of her Story Time videos each Wednesday, March 3-24. Videos can be found on The Green Free Library Story Time Channel, on the library’s Facebook page and on the website, greenfreelibrary.org.
Watch the video and listen for the riddle. Answers must be submitted, no later than 2 p.m. on the Sunday after the video airs, in one of the following ways: 1.) Write your name and answer on paper, place in an envelope and put in the book drop on the porch of the library at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. 2.) Call 570-724-4876 with your name and answer. 3.) E-mail your answer to gflibrary15w@gmail.com. If you are not a library patron, submit a contact phone number with your entry.
One weekly winner is chosen from the correct entries. Individual prize winners must make arrangements to pick up their prize. No prizes are mailed. Individuals may only win once.
The library is open for browsing, by appointment only. Also by appointment, the library has curbside pickup of items and use of public computers.
Call 570-724-4876 to set up an appointment or place a hold, which also can be done online with your card at www.greenfreelibrary.org or via e-mail at gflibrary15w@gmail.com. The staff will let you know if a time slot is available.
Library hours are Tuesday to Thursday: 1 to 6 p.m.; Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is closed on Mondays. For appointments inside the library, masks covering the nose and mouth must be worn.
For federal or state tax forms, call to arrange to pick up or to set up an appointment to use a computer to print off forms.
Working on genealogy and have a Green Free Library card? Call the library at 570-724-4876 to get a password to access the Ancestry Library Edition through the library’s website for free for a limited time.
The Friends of the Library have a cart of books on the library’s porch as a “donate what you can” book sale. March’s theme is “gardening.” Put your monetary donation in one of the provided envelopes and place it in the book drop.