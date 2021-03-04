During March, The Green Free Library is celebrating Dr. Seuss. Miss Mia will ask a riddle for children at the end of her story time videos each Wednesday, March 3, 10, 17 and 24. Story Time videos can be found on The Green Free Library Story Time Channel, a link which can be found on the library’s Facebook page and on the library’s website, greenfreelibrary.org.
Solve the riddle to be entered into a weekly prize drawing. Watch the video and listen for the riddle. Answers must be submitted no later than 2 p.m. on the Sunday after the Wednesday story time video airs in one of the following ways: 1.) Write your name and answer down on paper, place it in an envelope, and put it in the book drop on the porch of the library at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. 2.) Call the library at 570-724-4876 with your name and answer. 3.) Email your answer to gflibrary15w@gmail.com. If you are not a library patron, please also submit a contact phone number with your entry.
One weekly winner will be chosen from the correct entries for that week. Individual prize winners must make arrangements to pick up their prize at the library. No prizes will be mailed. Individuals may only win once during the giveaways.
The library is open for browsing inside the library, by appointment only. Also by appointment, the library has curbside pickup of items, including tax forms, and use of public computers.
Call the library at 570-724-4876 to set up an appointment or place a hold, which also can be done online with your card at www.greenfreelibrary.org or via email at gflibrary15w@gmail.com.
Library hours are Tuesday to Thursday: 1 to 6 p.m.; Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is closed Monday.
Browsing appointments are set on each half hour the library is open, curbside appointments in 15-minute increments throughout the day, and computer appointments for 45 minutes at the start of each hour the library is open.
For federal or state tax forms, call to arrange to pick up either at the library or to set up an appointment to use a computer to print off forms. Library staff cannot provide tax advice.
Working on genealogy and have a Green Free Library card? Call the library at 570-724-4876 to get a password to access the Ancestry Library Edition at home through the library’s website for free for a limited time.
The Friends of the Library has a “donate what you can” book sale on the porch. March’s theme is “Gardening.” Wear a mask while browsing the book cart and sanitize your hands before. Put your monetary donation in a provided envelope and place it in the book drop.