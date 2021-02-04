Need tax forms? Call the library at 570-724-4876 to inquire about either to arranging to pick up forms at the library or setting up an appointment to use a computer to print off forms. The library has received the federal 1040/1040-SR booklet, which includes Form 1040 (no longer A or EZ), Form 1040-SR for taxpayers ages 65 and older, schedules 1 through 3, and Schedule LEP in the same booklet. The federal 1040/1040-SR instructions are on order and the library received an e-mail from the IRS on Thursday, Jan. 21, that “currently, we do not have a ship date for Form 1040 Instructions.” Usually, however, they arrive by the end of February.
The library no longer receives Pennsylvania state tax forms or instructions in paper format. The library has a limited number of PA-40 tax forms, PA-40 instructions, and some PA tax schedules courtesy of Rep. Clint Owlett’s office. More state tax forms and instructions are at his office at 74 Main St., Wellsboro, with office hours Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Please note: Library staff cannot provide tax advice.
Green Free Library hours, by appointment only, are currently: Tuesday to Thursday: 1 to 6 p.m.; Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is closed on Mondays.
Please call the library at 570-724-4876 to set up an appointment for curbside pickup of library items or tax materials or to set up an appointment to use a computer. Place holds for books, audiobooks and DVDs online via phone, e-mail (gflibrary15w@gmail.com) or with your card at “My Account” on our website, www.greenfreelibrary.org.
Masks covering the nose and mouth must be worn at all times if you enter the library. Hand sanitizer must be used before you use the computer and we request that you allow us to take your temperature as you enter the library for the health and safety of other s. Library staff are wearing masks and taking their temperatures daily for the health and safety of other staff and library patrons.
There is no browsing inside the library at this time. The book drop and media drop remains open. Please return books, audiobooks, and DVDs to the book drop and media drop when you are finished.
New videos of Green Free Library Story Time are up every Wednesday on YouTube. Watch as Miss Mia leads children in song and making art projects and, of course, reading stories. Links to videos also are available on the library’s website, www.greenfreelibrary.org and the library’s Facebook page.
The Friends of the Green Free Library has extended its Mini Book Sale on carts on the front porch of the library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Envelopes are provided for your donation; cash or check only please. Make checks payable to “Friends of the Green Free Library.” Seal the envelope, after removing the bookmark, and place the envelope in the book drop. February’s theme is romance books.