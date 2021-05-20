The Green Free Library at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, will be closed Saturday, May 29, through Monday, May 31, for the Memorial Day weekend.
The library is open Tuesday to Thursday noon to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Mondays. Everything is by appointment. Inside the library, masks covering the nose and mouth must be worn at all times.
Call 570-724-4876 to set up an appointment or place a hold, or place a hold online with your card at www.greenfreelibrary.org or email gflibrary15w@gmail.com.
Patrons are asked to return items in the book and media drop that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Upon return, items are quarantined for one week, so items show on your account after you return them. If library items still show on your account after two weeks, call 570-724-4876.
The library has a YouTube channel for Story Time that is updated each Wednesday. Search for “Green Free Library Story Time” on YouTube to be taken to stories and craft ideas for young children shared by Miss Mia and available anytime. Also, patrons can find the link on the library’s website at greenfreelibrary.org under “Upcoming Events” and on its Facebook page.
Working on genealogy and have a Green Free Library card? Call the library at 570-724-4876 to get a password to access the Ancestry Library Edition at home through the library’s website for free, available for a limited time
The Friends of the Library has a cart of books on the library’s porch as a “donate what you can” book sale. Please wear a mask while browsing the book cart and sanitize your hands beforehand. Put your monetary donation for the books you select in one of the provided envelopes and place it in the book drop.
The group will not hold its annual book sale in June, but is considering a sale in the fall.
By the end of May, the library plans to finalize summer programs and activities for people of all ages, birth through adults. Teen and adult programs will be virtual, from June 13 through Aug. 7. For children, birth through fifth graders, the programs will be a combination of virtual and outdoors along with to-go activity bags with crafts and word finds to do, pencils, book marks, etc. The opening for children will be outdoors on Wednesday, June 23, on the library’s front porch and lawn, weather permitting.