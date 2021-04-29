The Green Free Library at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, is open Tuesday to Thursday noon to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everything is by appointment: from browsing inside the library to curbside pickup of items, including tax forms, to use of public computers. For appointments inside the library, masks covering the nose and mouth must be worn at all times.
Call 570-724-4876 to set up an appointment or place a hold, which also can be done online with your card at www.greenfreelibrary.org or via email at gflibrary15w@gmail.com. Call any time as staff monitor the messaging machine before the library opens each day. Staff will return your phone call to let you know if that time slot is available.
The library is closed on Mondays for deep cleaning and quarantine of materials.
For federal or state tax forms, call to arrange to pick up either at the library or to set up an appointment to use a computer to print off forms. The library carries most of the main tax forms and instructions and the ones it doesn’t, staff can print off for you at a nominal cost or direct you to where you can get more. Please note: Library staff cannot provide tax advice.
Working on genealogy and have a Green Free Library card? Call the library at 570-724-4876 to get a password to access the Ancestry Library Edition at home through the library’s website for free, available for a limited time.
The Friends of the Library have a cart of books on the library’s porch as a “donate what you can” book sale. Please wear a mask covering your nose and mouth while browsing the book cart and sanitize your hands beforehand. Please put your monetary donation for the books you select in one of the provided envelopes and place it in the book drop.