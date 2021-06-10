The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, is open Tuesday to Thursday noon to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Mondays for deep cleaning. Appointments are no longer needed and masks for fully-vaccinated visitors are not required either. Curbside pickup is still available. Please return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch. The library will be closed Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20.
Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries is seeking donations of: dry or wet dog food, dry or wet cat food, Victor Brand dog food, 4Health Brand Cat Food (Tractor Supply), soft dog treats, Temptations cat treats, “Kong” dog toys, Lysol, Pine-Sol, Clorox, paper towels and cat toys. At this time, they do not need collars or leashes.
To donate, place items inside the box at the entrance now through Saturday, July 24.
On Wednesday, June 23, at 10:30 a.m., the Summer Library Program for PreK and School Age children (birth through sixth grade) kicks off with a welcome program. Staff will hand out activity bags to participants and, weather permitting, Main Street Creamery will have an ice cream cart (vanilla with a choice of sprinkles). In case of rain, the ice cream will be provided at the closing program on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Registration for all ages for the Summer Library Program began Tuesday, June 1, and is underway. The teen (sixth through 12th graders) and adult program of the Summer Library Program will be virtual and begins on Sunday, June 13. The children’s program (birth through sixth graders) is a combination of virtual and outdoor programs. Activity bags with craft instructions, pencils, bookmarks, etc. will be available for all ages. Registration is available at www.greenfreelibrary.org or by calling 570-724-4876.
The library has a YouTube channel for Story Time. It is updated each Wednesday. Search for “Green Free Library Story Time” on YouTube. Also, patrons can find the link to Story Time on the library’s website at greenfreelibrary.org under “Upcoming Events” and on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/greenfreelibrarywellsboro/. The library also has an Instagram account: https://www.instagram.com/greenfreelibrary/ and a Twitter account, https://twitter.com/greenfreelib.
Working on genealogy and have a Green Free Library card? Call the library at 570-724-4876 to get a password to access the Ancestry Library Edition at home through the library’s website for free, available for a limited time.
The Friends of the Library has a cart of books on the library’s porch as a “donate what you can” book sale. Please put your monetary donation for the books you select in one of the provided envelopes and place it in the book drop.