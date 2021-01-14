The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, is open by appointment for curbside pickup and computer appointments inside the building during:
- Tuesday through Thursday: 1-6 p.m.
- Friday through Sunday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Closed Mondays for quarantining library materials and deep cleaning.
There is no browsing inside the library at this time.
Please call the library at 570-724-4876 ahead of time to place items on hold and set up an appointment. Holds can be placed online at www.greenfreelibrary.org or via email at gflibrary15w@gmail.com. For those with computer appointments, masks must be worn at all times inside the library and if walking up to pick up items. You must use hand sanitizer before using the computer and allow us to take your temperature as you enter the library.
The book drop and media drop remains open at all times. Please return library materials to the book drop and media drop when you are finished, including any interlibrary loan materials. Please do not return materials inside the library.
All due dates are extended and overdue fines are waived for items checked out in or after March 2020. If you return library items and they still are showing on your account after a week, call the library at 570-724-4876.
Join Miss Mia for The Green Free Library Story Time. New videos are up every Wednesday on YouTube. Watch as she leads children in singing songs, reading stories, and making art projects. Links to videos also are available on the library’s website, www.greenfreelibrary.org and the library’s Facebook page.