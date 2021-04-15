The Green Free Library at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, is open Tuesday to Thursday noon to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everything is by appointment. Inside the library, masks covering the nose and mouth must be worn at all times.
Call 570-724-4876 to set up an appointment or place a hold, or visit www.greenfreelibrary.org or email gflibrary15w@gmail.com. Staff will respond to let you know if that time slot is available.
The library is closed on Mondays.
For tax forms, call to arrange to pick up either at the library or to set up an appointment to use a computer to print off forms. The library carries most of the main tax forms and instructions and the ones it doesn’t, staff can print off for you at a nominal cost or direct you to where you can get more. Please note: Library staff cannot provide tax advice.
Call the library at 570-724-4876 to get a password to access the Ancestry Library Edition at home through the library’s website for free for a limited time.
The Friends of the Library have a cart of books on the library’s porch as a “donate what you can” book sale. Wear a mask while browsing and sanitize your hands before. Put your monetary donation in one of the provided envelopes and place it in the book drop.