Hours for The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays to Sundays. In the interest of public safety, masks are requested inside the library. Thank you for continuing to wear a mask if not fully vaccinated. Please social distance. Curbside pickup is still available. Please return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch, thank you.
Story Time is remaining virtual, having resumed on Wednesday, Sept. 15. New videos are released on Wednesdays on the library’s YouTube channel. Links to Story Time also can be found on the library’s Facebook page and website. www.greenfreelibrary.org. Companion activity sheets are the website under the information tab.
Story Time supports the Basic, Civic, and Social Literacy components of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.
The Friends of the Green Free Library announced the cancelation of its annual book sale, originally scheduled for Sept. 22-26. The Friends plan to reschedule during Laurel Festival week of 2022.