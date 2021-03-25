The Green Free Library is closed Friday, April 2, through Sunday, April 6.
For the rest of March and on Thursday, April 1, the library at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, is open 1-6 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Everything is by appointment: from browsing inside the library to curbside pickup of items, including tax forms, to use of public computers. For appointments inside the library, masks covering the nose and mouth must be worn at all times.
Call 570-724-4876 to set up an appointment or place a hold, which also can be done online with your card at www.greenfreelibrary.org or via email at gflibrary15w@gmail.com. Call any time as staff monitor the messaging machine before the library opens each day. Staff will return your phone call to let you know if that time slot is available.
Starting April 6, the library will open at noon on Tuesdays through Thursdays, with the same closing hours of 6 p.m. each day.
The library is closed on Mondays.
For federal or state tax forms, call to arrange to pick up either at the library or to set up an appointment to use a computer to print off forms. The library carries most of the main tax forms and instructions and the ones it doesn’t, staff can print off for you at a nominal cost or direct you to where you can get more. Please note that library staff cannot provide tax advice.
Working on genealogy and have a Green Free Library card? Call the library at 570-724-4876 to get a password to access the Ancestry Library Edition at home through the library’s website for free through the end of March.
The Friends of the Library have a cart of books on the library’s porch as a “donate what you can” book sale. March’s theme is “gardening.” Please wear a mask covering your nose and mouth while browsing the book cart and sanitize your hands beforehand. Put your monetary donation for the books you select in one of the provided envelopes and place it in the book drop.