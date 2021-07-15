The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., is open Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Mondays. Masks are not required for fully-vaccinated individuals. Curbside pickup is still available. Please return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch.
Tails and Tales, our 2021 Summer Library Programs for all ages, is underway. The Summer Library Programs supports the Basic Literacy, and Civic and Social Literacy components of the PA Forward/Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.
Visit https://greenfreewellsboro.readsquared.com (or download the free app from Google Play or the Apple App Store) to register for the Summer Library Program and set up your READsquared account. If you do not want to use READsquared, stop by the library or call 570-724-4876 to register. Activity bags are available for all ages.
Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries will present two different half-hour programs about pet care on the lawn of the library this coming Wednesday, July 21, at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 24, at 1:30 p.m.
Also during July, Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries is asking for donations: dry or wet dog food, dry or wet cat food, Victor Brand dog food, 4Health Brand Cat Food (Tractor Supply), soft dog treats, Temptations cat treats, “Kong” dog toys, Lysol, PineSol, Clorox, paper towels and cat toys.
To donate, bring items to the library and put them inside the box at the entranc until Saturday, July 24.
The library has a YouTube channel for Story Time. Search for “Green Free Library Story Time” on YouTube to be taken to stories and craft ideas for young children shared by Miss Mia and available anytime.
The Friends of the Library has a cart of books on the library’s porch as a “donate what you can” book sale. Please put your monetary donation for the books you select in one of the provided envelopes and place it in the book drop.