After the holidays, the Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, reopened on Tuesday, Jan. 5, with hours for curbside pickup of holds only. Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 12, patrons will be able to enter the library for computer appointments only.
The library will be open for appointments 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday through Sunday and closed Monday.
Please call the library at 570-724-4876 ahead of time to set up an appointment. Users should wear masks, use hand sanitizer and allow us to take your temperature.
The book drop and media drop remain open at all times. Do not return materials inside the library.
If you return library items and they are showing on your account after a week, call 570-724-4876.
Join Miss Mia for The Green Free Library Story Time. New videos are up every Wednesday on YouTube. Links to videos also are available on the library’s website, www.greenfreelibrary.org and the library’s Facebook page.