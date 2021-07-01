The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., is open Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Mondays. Curbside pickup is still available. Please return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch.
The library will be closed Sunday, July 4, for the Fourth of July holiday.
Tails and Tales, our 2021 Summer Library Programs for all ages at The Green Free Library, is underway.
Visit https://greenfreewellsboro.readsquared.com (or download the free app from Google Play or the Apple App Store) to register and set up your READsquared account. If you do not want to use READsquared, stop by the library or call 570-724-4876 to register.
On Wednesday, July 7, at 10:30 a.m. Jeffini the Great will present Jeffini’s Magical Crazy Critter Safari, a show with magic, music, puppets and comedy on the library lawn. The show is for preschool through sixth grade.
For ages 12 and up, on Saturday, July 10, at 2 p.m. is a roleplaying game character building workshop through Zoom with Pop’s Culture Shoppe. Participants will build characters to fit specific roles in the story’s narrative and get to be creative. No RPG experience is necessary.
You will need the Pathfinder character sheet and blank copies of the Animal Character Design worksheets from your Tails and Tales activity bag (email gflibrary03@gmail.com for another copy) and Zoom software (https://zoom.us/ for computer or through the Apple App Store and Google Play).
A group of up to eight participants will work best. Sign up at the library by calling 570-724-4876 or emailing gflibrary03@gmail.com if. If there is enough interest, we may run two sessions with six participants each (the second session would be 5-7:45 p.m.
Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries will present two different programs about pet care on the lawn of the library: Wednesday, July 21, at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 24, at 1:30 p.m.
Also all during July, Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries is asking for donations of: dry or wet dog food, dry or wet cat food, Victor Brand dog food, 4Health Brand Cat Food, soft dog treats, Temptations cat treats, “Kong” dog toys, Lysol, PineSol, Clorox, paper towels and cat toys. They do not need collars or leashes. Bring items to the library and put them inside the box at the entrance by Saturday, July 24.