Working on genealogy and have a Green Free Library card? Call 570-724-4876 to get a password to access the Ancestry Library Edition through the library’s website, free for a limited time.
Need tax forms? Call 570-724-4876 to inquire about options either to arrange to pick up either federal or state tax forms at the library or to set up an appointment to use a computer to print off forms.
The library has federal 1040/1040-SR booklets, which includes Form 1040 (no longer A or EZ), Form 1040-SR for taxpayers ages 65 and older, schedules 1 through 3, and Schedule LEP in the same booklets. The library also has 1040 instruction booklets.
The library no longer receives Pennsylvania state tax forms or instructions in paper format. The library has a limited number of PA-40 tax forms, PA-40 instructions and some PA tax schedules courtesy of Rep. Clint Owlett’s office. More state tax forms and instructions are at his office at 74 Main St., Wellsboro, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Library staff cannot provide tax advice.
Green Free Library hours, by appointment only, are currently: Tuesday to Thursday: 1 to 6 p.m.; Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is closed on Mondays.
Please call the library at 570-724-4876 to set up an appointment for curbside pickup of library items or tax materials or to set up an appointment to use a computer. Place holds for books, audiobooks and DVDs online via phone, email (gflibrary15w@gmail.com) or with your card at “My Account” on www.greenfreelibrary.org.
Masks covering the nose and mouth must be worn at all times if you enter the library. Hand sanitizer must be used before you use the computer and we request that you allow us to take your temperature as you enter the library.
There is no browsing inside the library at this time. The book drop and media drop remains open. Please return books, audiobooks and DVDs to the book drop and media drop when you are finished with them.
The Friends of the Green Free Library has a Mini Book Sale on the front porch of the library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Envelopes are provided for your donation; cash or check only please. Make checks payable to “Friends of the Green Free Library.” Seal the envelope, after removing the bookmark, and place the envelope in the book drop. The theme for February is romance books.
New videos of Story Time are up every Wednesday. Links to videos also are available at www.greenfreelibrary.org and Facebook.