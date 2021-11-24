The Green Free Library at 134 Main St., Wellsboro is holding its annual Indoor Book Sale of gently used books of all types from Wednesday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 12.
Book sale hours are: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6-9, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10-12.
Available will be gift-worthy books for Christmas by a variety of authors along with some audio books and DVDs and older specially priced books. Books will be restocked as necessary, especially on Saturday, Dec. 4 during Dickens of a Christmas and Saturday, Dec. 11 during Christmas On Main Street.
For more information, call 570-724-4876.