Please contact us by calling 570-724-4876 or emailing frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org to place holds, request interlibrary loans from Pennsylvania libraries, set up curbside pickup appointments, or ask the library questions. Holds for GFL items can also be placed by signing in on My Account through our online catalog at www.greenfreelibrary.org. To sign up for a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org.
We have federal 1040 instruction booklets and should be receiving forms by the end of February. We can print off the 1040 forms, portions of the instruction booklet and other forms, including schedules and instructions, available at www.irs.gov. There is a fee for copies.
We also have some state tax forms, including the PA-40 and PA-40IN (instructions), courtesy of Rep. Clint Owlett’s office. More forms are available at his office at 74 Main St., Wellsboro, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Library staff cannot provide tax advice.
In case of inclement weather, call 570-724-4876; the phone message will inform you of any change to hours. Also check www.greenfreelibrary.org, or listen to local radio stations for the most up-to-date information. In general, if the Wellsboro Area School District has a 10 a.m. delayed start, we open at 11 a.m. If the school district is closed, we attempt to open at noon.
Our adult book club will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 15. at 5:15 p.m. to discuss “The Girl on the Train” by Paula Hawkins. The discussion will take place in the Main Room of the library. New attendees are welcome. Copies of the March book will be available.
The book club supports the Civic & Social Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.
We do not have Preschool Story Time inside the library. Miss Mia shares songs, stories and craft ideas each Wednesday on the Library YouTube Channel. We also post links to each Story Time video on Facebook. Preschool Story Time supports the Basic Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.