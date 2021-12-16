Hours for The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays to Sundays. Masks are requested inside the library. Please social distance.
Curbside pickup is still available. Please return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch. The drop is open 24 hours a day.
The library is closed from Friday, Dec. 24 to Monday, Dec. 27 for Christmas. The book and media drop is open for the return of items during that time.
Kids, Dewey the Library Elf is hiding in the Children’s Room or Robinson Room. Show library staff where he is to get a small prize and enter the Grand Prize drawing. Once per day, please.
The Grand Prize will be drawn Sunday, Dec. 19. Contest runs Dec. 1 to 19 and is for children ages 12 and under.
The Green Free Library Book Club will meet Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 5:15 p.m. in the Main Room to discuss “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho. Stop in to pick up your copy of the book club title or call 570-724-4876 to arrange to pick up your copy through curbside pickup. For more information about the library’s book club or to be added to our contact list, call the library or email gflibrary10w@gmail.com. New members are welcome.
All of the above programs support the Civic and Social Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.
The library does not have Preschool Story Time inside the library at this time. However, Miss Mia shares songs, stories, and craft ideas each Wednesday on the Green Free Library Story Time YouTube Channel.
Links to Story Time also can be found on the library’s Facebook page and website: www.greenfreelibrary.org. Companion activity sheets are the website under the information tab.
Story Time supports the Basic Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.