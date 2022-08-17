The Green Free Library, 134 Main St. in Wellsboro is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The library is closed Saturday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 5 for Labor Day Weekend.
Masks are optional inside the library. Curbside service is still available, call 570-724-4876 or email frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org, and we will deliver your items to your vehicle. Items can be returned in the book/media drop on the front porch.. To sign up for a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org.
Stop in the library on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 5:30 p.m. to learn about Clays for Kids. Tioga County Commissioner Mark Hamilton will explain about the program, a fundraiser that gives outdoor enthusiasts an avenue to give back to the needs of local children. The program will introduce youth to outdoor sports that they can develop and enjoy the rest of their lives. The goal is to help meet both the physical and emotional needs of children.
Register on the library’s website, www.greenfreelibrary.org, under the News section, and the subheading “September 2022 In-Person Story Time Registration” if you are interested in coming to a Wednesday morning story hour on Sept. 14, 21 and/or 28. Space will be limited. No walk-ins at this time. The last day to register is Aug. 23.
The North Central Library District is providing Page Turner Adventures for six weeks. Each week a new set of Adventures are posted through Readsquared on our website. Once you click on the site, go to MISSIONS (on top toolbar). At the bottom of our summer library missions, you will find all the Page Turner Activities. Access to the programs is through Sept. 6.
Each topic has five different programs: a show, a craft, an author discussion, a STEM craft and a virtual field trip. A new topic will be posted each Thursday. You can watch one or all of them. Enjoy June 23: Ocean’s Got Talent, June 30: The Atlantis Adventure, July 7: The Arctic Adventure, July 14: The Coral Reef Adventure, July 21: Captain Book’s Pirate Adventure, and July 28: The Lighthouse Adventure.
On some devices, the missions may be found under the gear icon. If you have registered and viewed these activities, you can earn points towards our library missions and have a better chance to win a prize at the end of the program.
The Green Free Library is part of the Potter Tioga Library System which is part of the North Central Library District.